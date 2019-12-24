Advanced search

Age Concern Sidmouth closed less than a year after it was opened

PUBLISHED: 10:56 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 24 December 2019

Age Concern has closed its office in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Age Concern has closed its office in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

A centre offering support, companionship and advice for the elderly people in Sidmouth has closed less than a year after it opened.

Age Concern Sidmouth, in the High Street, has put up a sign in its window saying: "We regret to announce the immediate closure of this office."

Age Concern Exmouth announced it was expanding into Sidmouth, in January, after trustees signed the lease on the former Mare and Foal shop.

More than 50 people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony at the centre two months later, when it was opened in April.

The charity's CEO, Gill Smith, previous told the Herald how the Exmouth centre saw 1,000 people a week utilising its services which encompassed paid-for home visits and companionship, as well as wellbeing events and trips.

The CEO also said her main focus for Sidmouth is to tackle social isolation by providing affordable services, free information and advice on a range of subjects and employment in the town.

The charity has been approached for a comment.

