Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

West Hill officially opens landing site

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 June 2019

Margaret Hall,Toby Russell, Tony Wilkinson and Simon Pedrazzini celebrate the installation of lighting for a DAA landing site with staff and children of West Hill Primary. Ref shs 24 19TI 6702. Picture: Terry Ife

Margaret Hall,Toby Russell, Tony Wilkinson and Simon Pedrazzini celebrate the installation of lighting for a DAA landing site with staff and children of West Hill Primary. Ref shs 24 19TI 6702. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A lifesaving facility allowing air ambulances to land throughout the night has officially opened in West Hill.

Margaret Hall,Toby Russell, Tony Wilkinson and Simon Pedrazzini celebrate the installation of lighting for a DAA landing site with staff and children of West Hill Primary. Ref shs 24 19TI 6694. Picture: Terry IfeMargaret Hall,Toby Russell, Tony Wilkinson and Simon Pedrazzini celebrate the installation of lighting for a DAA landing site with staff and children of West Hill Primary. Ref shs 24 19TI 6694. Picture: Terry Ife

Pupils from West Hill Primary School cheered when they were told the community had rallied to raise £3,000 to install a new column and lights to ensure the project had lift-off.

The children were told in an assembly on Friday (June 14) before the official opening of the site.

The 10-metre steel column will be installed on the school's playing field and can be turned on by the Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) remotely from its control centre.

Members of the Otter Vale Probus Club teamed up with the parish council and primary school to raise the money.

Tony Wilkinson, fundraising co-ordinator for the Probus club, said: "I am absolutely delighted that the DAA Landing Site in West Hill is operational.

"The support that I received from friends, neighbours and members of the community and, of course, members of Otter Vale Probus Club has been immense.

"Thank you to everybody who donated money to provide this important life-saving village facility."

Margaret Hall, chairman of West Hill Parish Council, thanked the Probus club for spearheading the fundraising efforts and the school for allowing the use of the field.

She added: "The parish council is delighted that the community has come together to raise the funds to enable the night-time landing site to be established in West Hill."

Planning permission for the installation of the column was granted by East Devon District Council in May.

DAAT now has more than 120 landing sites across Devon.

Toby Russell, the charity's community helipads development officer, thanked the community for the 'fantastic job' raising the money for the new lighting.

He added: "Local residents might have seen the aircraft during a training/familiarisation flight last week and whilst we hope we don't have to use the site in an emergency, we can now access West Hill until 2am every day."

DAA hopes to have up to 250 sites in the county in the next two to three years. There have been several night landing sites set up in East Devon by the charity.

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth’s Zach Bess to lead Devon in opening Minor Championship game at Swansea

Zach Bess batting for Sidmouth in the win over North Devon. Picture GERRY HUNT

Sidmouth Running Club members bag PBs at Exmouth Parkrun

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Exmouth Parkrun. Picture SRC

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy the visit of ‘great fun’ Cardiff-based Rhiwbina

members of Sidmouth and the Welsh touring side Rhiwbina. Picture CAROL SMITH

West Hill officially opens landing site

Margaret Hall,Toby Russell, Tony Wilkinson and Simon Pedrazzini celebrate the installation of lighting for a DAA landing site with staff and children of West Hill Primary. Ref shs 24 19TI 6702. Picture: Terry Ife

Scrooge- The Musical: open meeting for potential cast and crew in Sidford

Find out more about the play. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists