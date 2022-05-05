News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
There are still tickets left for big band concert

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:36 AM May 5, 2022
AJ's Big Band

AJ's Big Band perform classic tunes from the swing era - Credit: AJ's Big Band

Tickets are still available for AJ’s Big Band concert at the Manor Pavilion this Friday, raising funds for Sidmouth Lions Club. 

The concert starts at 7.45 pm and features the South West's premier 17-piece big band with their new vocalist Jaqs Price-Hughes, performing classic numbers from the Glenn Miller/Count Basie swing era.   

All the proceeds from the concert will go towards Sidmouth Lions Club’s community service and charity activities.   

Tickets are £17 and can be purchased online from www.manorpavilion.com or the Box Office (01395 514413).  

Meanwhile Sidmouth Lions are hosting a ‘Coffee and Cake’ Morning from 10am until 1pm on Saturday, May 28 in aid of the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 

It will take place at the Methodist Church Hall in Sidmouth High Street.  There will be prizes to be won on the tombola and the Human Fruit Machine.  

Sidmouth News

