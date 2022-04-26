Sidmouth Lions present AJ's Big Band concert

Sidmouth Lions Club presents a concert by the south west’s premier big band at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, May 6.

AJ’s Big Band return to Sidmouth after a gap of two years to perform a programme of classic arrangements from the swing era.

The seventeen-piece band’s new vocalist Jaqs Price-Hughes will also be singing memorable songs of that time.

All the proceeds from the concert will go towards Sidmouth Lions Club’s community service and charity activities.

AJ’s Big Band was founded by the late Alan (AJ) Hempstead in 1983 and its concerts feature a wide range of music from the 1930s to more contemporary arrangements, with the emphasis on classic tunes immortalised by such names as Glenn Miller and Count Basie.

The concert starts at 7.45 pm and tickets are £17. They can be purchased online by visiting the Manor Pavilion Theatre website www.manorpavilion.com or by calling the box office on 01395 514413.