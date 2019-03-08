Advanced search

Alison moves into family taxi business after 30 years at medical practice

PUBLISHED: 12:10 27 June 2019

A Sidmouth woman is joining the family business after 30 years of service at Sid Valley Medical Practice.

Alison Hanson said farewell to her job as an office manager on Thursday ahead of her first day at Hanson Cabs, which is owned by her husband Ian.

She is not the first member in her family to have been in the transportation business after discovering three generations ran horse and carriage cabs in Sidmouth during the 19th century.

Her great grandfather, great-great grandfather and great-great-great grandfather worked as 'fly keepers' - a two wheel carriage pulled by a horse in Old Fore Street, Eastern Town and High Street.

The office manager says it is her passion to talk to people that led to the decision after a fulfilling career at the surgery.

As part of her job, Mrs Hanson helps schedule rotas and clinics and book some of the 2,500 appointments held at the practice every week.

Mrs Hanson said: "When I started they had just got our first electric typewriter. There were no computer systems, the appointment books for doctors was a hairdresser diary. I was at the Sidford surgery for 25 years, that's where a lot of people would know me from. It was such a nice little village community and I got to know everybody.

"The organisation of the clinics is a huge job.

"You have to factor in people's leave, duty doctors and who has meetings, there are so many factors to every clinic.

"It's completely different to what it was. What we do now is a lot more preventative medicine and so much more preventative treatments. We have asthma clinics, diabetes clinics, blood pressure. It's about keeping people healthy before they become poorly.

"It's going to be a sad day and I will miss the people here, some of which I have worked with for 20 years."

From Saturday, Mrs Hanson will join husband of 30 years Ian in the cab business, a venture she is looking forward to.

She added: "He is doing so well, he's missing so many calls as he cannot do them all. I can do them, I've got my taxi license and my car. We're really good buddies, even after being together 30 years, we do laugh a lot.

"I miss people, I used to love talking with people but I do not really get to see anyone now as I'm in an office with a spreadsheet."

