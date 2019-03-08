Work begins to replace Alma Bridge

Work has officially begun to build Alma Bridge. Picture: Devon County Council Archant

Work has officially begun to build a new footbridge over the River Sid.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Councillor for Sidmouth, cut the turf on Monday to mark the start of the work to replace Alma Bridge.

The new bridge will replace the original structure, which was designed by architect RW Sampson in the early 1900s.

The work is set to be completed in 2020.

Cllr Stuart Hughes said: "I'm delighted that work on this much needed bridge has begun. The former bridge has withstood the test of time and tide well, but time has come to build the new bridge across the Sid, linking to the South West Coast Path.

"Residents and visitors to the town will see a huge improvement, with the new bridge wider, more accessible and with a viewing platform and seating area incorporated into the bridge design.

"It will also lift that end of The Esplanade, which is seeing more investment with plans to redevelop the Drill Hall as a popular restaurant."