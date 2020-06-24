Alma Bridge takes step forward with placement of key structures

Work continuing on the replacement Alma Bridge. Picture: Mark Eburne Archant

Progress on the replacement Alma Bridge has continued with the introduction of ramps, columns and the east abutment parapets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work continuing on the replacement Alma Bridge. Picture: Mark Eburne Work continuing on the replacement Alma Bridge. Picture: Mark Eburne

The key structures were moved into place by a crane stationed on The Ham on Tuesday (June 23).

The Alma Bridge was removed last month following flood damage in 2012 and work is expected to continue today (June 24).

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for Highway Management and local county councillor for Sidmouth, said: “It’s marvellous to see parts of this new structure lifted into position. It’s something the town has been waiting for and has needed since the original Alma Bridge was damaged.

“This new bridge will be an asset to the town and will provide an important link to the South West Coast Path, which provides a significant economic benefit to Sidmouth. Anything that can help the recovery of the local economy has to be welcomed.”