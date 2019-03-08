Still chance to 'poop' along to cricket club 'dungraiser'

Three alpacas will be the unlikely players on a cricket pitch, with punters in with a chance of cash prizes if they correctly guess where they will poo.

The Millfield ground will be marked up like this for the event to guess where the alpaca will poo. Picture: Sidbury Cricket Club The Millfield ground will be marked up like this for the event to guess where the alpaca will poo. Picture: Sidbury Cricket Club

Sidbury Cricket Club is celebrating its return to the Devon Cricket League by inviting three alpacas to poo on the pitch.

The club has teamed up with Bearhouse Alpacas in Sidbury, which will send a trio of its 48-strong herd –, Brian, Valentino and Merry – to the event.

Guessers can pick a square and if they choose the same patch as the alpaca, they will win a £250 jackpot.The idea stemmed from the club's early days when they invited a cow to do the same.

As well as the alpacas, there will be a barbecue, drinks, a raffle and games to take part in.

The event takes place at 5pm on Wednesday May 1.

For more information on the 'dungraiser' search 'The Dungraiser! Where will the Alpaca Poo?' on Facebook.