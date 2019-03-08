Be our guest: Cottages attract global attention

The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages Archant

Each week the Herald will be featuring a local business and this week we hear from Curtis and Sally Mynard of Alpine Park Cottages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages

Tell us about yourself.

People often ask us about how we started in the tourism business or do we just manage Alpine Park. Back in 1979 Curtis' parents and grandparents bought their first holiday park in Cornwall. We met when I stayed at the holiday park whilst on a family holiday, after a long distance romance we were married in 1995. In 2006 we sold the family holiday park after Curtis' parents retired and we decided to move across the Tamar to Devon with Helen, our daughter. Helen attended local primary and secondary schools and is now at Plymouth University but works on the park during the holidays.

Tell us about your business.

We purchased Alpine Park in May 2006. Back then, we just had six holiday cottages - over the last 13 years we have built a further five cottages, upgraded the existing cottages and installed a play area for our younger guests. We welcome more than 300 couples/families each year to the area. We are open all year, including over Christmas and New year.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

We aim to continue with the same high standards and we also have planning permission to expand, should we feel the need to.

What's one of the oddest stories you have?

Saving all these for a book as there are so many! I will share one, which was someone asking for their parent's ashes to be scattered by their favourite cottage!

What's the most interesting part of your job?

Meeting our guests. It's wonderful to hear about their lives and what brings them to the area. Many like to reminisce about past holidays, others have lived in the area and then moved away. However; everyone that stays loves Sidmouth for the independent shops and stunning coastline.

Tell us something that might surprise people.

How far people will travel to stay at Alpine Park Cottages! We have welcomed guests from as far away as China, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil and as close as Sidmouth!

What makes you different?

We offer such a personal touch which our guests love and why many of them return each year. We have received five certificates of excellence from TripAdvisor in a row, thanks to the lovely reviews our guests leave.