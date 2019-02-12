Advanced search

Search is on to find alternative for Sidmouth air display 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:40 21 February 2019

Red Arrows in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

The Red Arrows are unlikely to return to Sidmouth this summer, but the search is on to find an alternative attraction to grace the skies instead.

Organisers Sidmouth Town Council confirmed the world renowned team of elite pilots may not be able to appear this year but says it has approached teams to ensure the annual event continues.

Since 2015, tens of thousands of people have crammed along the seafront come rain or shine to see in the bank holiday weekend and watch the Red Arrows performing daring displays.

Among those approached include RAF Chinook, RAF Typhoon and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Christopher Holland, town clerk, said: “It looks as though the Red Arrows might be on tour during this August bank holiday weekend when they normally display in Sidmouth.

“The council is making alternative arrangements to continue to provide a major display event for visitors and local people and has already approached various teams.

“Availability and attendance of the teams will not be confirmed until early March but it is hoped that Sidmouth may play host to groups including the RAF Chinook, RAF Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF).

“Keep an eye on the Sidmouth Herald for future announcements.”

