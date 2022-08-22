News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Open day for fans of amateur radio

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:23 PM August 22, 2022
Sidmouth Amateur Radio Society's premises 

Sidmouth Amateur Radio Society's premises - Credit: Sidmouth Amateur Radio Society

Sidmouth Amateur Radio Society are holding an open day on Sunday, September 4 at their new HQ in Sidford. 

The society, who are marking their 40th anniversary this year, are using the former Sidbury Football Club building behind the tennis courts in Byes Lane. It has space for up to 40 people to attend talks, and has internet and WiFi access. 

The open day runs from 10am until 4pm. On the day the society will be operating their Club Amateur radio station CallSign G0AXC on both the VHF and HF parts of the radio spectrum. Tea and coffee will also be available. 

Anyone who holds an amateur radio call sign or is interested in obtaining a radio licence is welcome to come and find out more about SARS.  

The society can also be contacted via their Facebook page, by emailing their secretary Dave Lee on g6xuv@hotmail.com or by calling him on 07721 436810. 

