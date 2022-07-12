Meet local Amnesty group at local events

Sidmouth residents writing messages of support to political prisoners at an Amnesty East Devon event last year - Credit: East Devon Amnesty Group

Amnesty East Devon Group members will be highlighting some of the human rights cases they are campaigning for when they attend two local events this month.

The Amnesty stall will be at Honiton Charter Day on Saturday, July 23 and at Sidmouth Folk Festival on Saturday, July 30.

Amnesty International are demanding justice over the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, a British journalist, in the Amazon last month. They were investigating attacks on indigenous people who are trying to protect the remnants of the Amazon rainforest.

Amnesty are also supporting Morad Tahbaz and Mehran Raoof, two British nationals still imprisoned in Iran after the welcome release of Nazanin Radcliffe earlier this year; and the ‘BK16’, individual activists in India who have been wrongfully charged with plotting to kill Prime Minister Nahrendra Modi.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Amnesty East Devon is invited to attend their next meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, July 19 at Twyford House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth.