Amnesty East Devon host talk on Eastern Europe in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2020

Members of Amnesty East Devon at the dedication of the Amnesty Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Amnesty East Devon

Amnesty East Devon

The political situation in Eastern Europe, and its effect on human rights, is the subject of a talk in Sidmouth.

Ulricke Schmidt, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe expert, will talk about the extreme nationalist governments in power in Hungary and Poland, and the uncertain future of democracy in those countries.

"Shrinking Spaces for Human Rights in Eastern Europe" is at 7.30pm on Friday, February 20 at Twyford House, and has been organised by Amnesty International's East Devon group.

The group meets monthly and writes letters to political prisoners, their families and their governments, as part of the charity's co-ordinated campaigns.

The group also has visiting speakers, and members give talks on human rights at schools and local organisations.

Spokesman Martin McDonagh said: "Amnesty is the perfect group for people who think globally, but want to act locally."

The East Devon group was responsible for having the Amnesty Tree planted outside Sidmouth Unitarian Church, with a plaque reminding passers-by to think of political prisoners across the world.

