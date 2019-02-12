Advanced search

An evening with Raynor Winn, author of uplifting true story The Salt Path

PUBLISHED: 17:35 01 March 2019

Raynor Winn, author of The Salt Path. Picture: Raynor Winn

Raynor Winn, author of The Salt Path. Picture: Raynor Winn

Raynor Winn

After a devastating development in their lives, she and her husband set out to walk the South West Coast path together

The cover of Raynor Winn's best-selling book. Picture: Angela HardingThe cover of Raynor Winn's best-selling book. Picture: Angela Harding

Just days after Raynor Winn learned that her husband of 32 years was terminally ill, their home was taken away and they lost their livelihood.

With nothing left and little time, they made the impulsive decision to walk the 630 miles of the South West Coast Path, from Somerset to Dorset, via Devon and Cornwall.

Carrying only the essentials for survival, they lived wild in the ancient, weathered landscape of cliffs, sea and sky. Yet through every challenge along the way, their walk became a remarkable journey of salvation.

Raynor’s story of coming to terms with grief, and the healing power of the natural world, is a Sunday Times bestseller and has been shortlisted for the 2018 Costa Biography Award and the Wainwright Golden Beer Book Prize.

She is coming to Sidmouth to talk about it on Thursday, March 7, in an event presented by Winstone’s Independent Booksellers.

It takes place at the Old Meeting Hall, Unitarian Chapel, All Saints Road, at 6.45pm. Entry is £3, or £9.99 with a signed copy of the book.

