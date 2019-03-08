Advanced search

Angela's aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 November 2019

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An Ottery woman has launched a project to support women who cannot afford sanitary products.

Angela Phillips has teamed up with Ottery Library and Recycling in Ottery (RiO) to collect unopened packs of tampons, menstrual cups, sanitary pads, feminine hygiene wipes or wash products.

The products, which must be unopened and in date, will be distributed to refugees, St Petrocks and the town's foodbank.

The 22-year-old said she feels passionate about ending period poverty and that, if she can get more support, she would like to start a charity.

Miss Phillips, who is a volunteer at RiO, said: "There are not many collection points that are around the Ottery area, they are in big towns and cities even though one in three women cannot afford sanitary products.

"I hope to make it into a full blown charity if I could achieve that."

Collection boxes are available at Ottery Library and Recycling in Ottery.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

