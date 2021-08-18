Zac takes write approach to the environment
- Credit: Esplanade
Sidmouth schoolboy Zac Pepper is doing his bit for the environment through the power of his pen.
The nine-year-old has already authored one story book which focuses on the issue of plastic waste.
And he has followed that up with his latest creation Animals Save The World: Rain Forests Emergency, written with his grandfather, Michael Ashby.
This time Zac has turned his attention to loggers in Asia, Africa and the Amazon who continue to destroy rainforests, considered to be the “lungs of the planet”.
The audiobook version of Zak’s latest book is narrated by Michael Troughton, son of the second actor to play Doctor Who, Patrick Troughton.
Zac said: “My ambition is to save endangered animals and stop climate change. I’ve learnt a lot about animal conservation and climate change from books and my trips to Longleat Safari Park and Axe Valley Wildlife Park.“
Animals Save The World: Rain Forests Emergency is available in paperback, Kindle and audiobook.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist dies in crash near Sidford - Police appeal for information
- 2 Ottery is 'gourmet town of the South West' says community group
- 3 Fireworks display set to wow crowds on bank holiday weekend
- 4 Glorious weather saw record numbers at festival car park
- 5 Better access to police could help officers improve detection rate
- 6 Final opportunity to enjoy work of highly regarded artist
- 7 Laura turns lockdown setback into enterprise that's a piece of cake
- 8 Model railway fans get the trains up and running again after lockdown
- 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 10 Old slide collection offers Observatory a glimpse into the past