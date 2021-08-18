Published: 5:45 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM August 18, 2021

Schoolboy Zac Pepper with one of his family's snakes, called Basil - Credit: Esplanade

Sidmouth schoolboy Zac Pepper is doing his bit for the environment through the power of his pen.

The nine-year-old has already authored one story book which focuses on the issue of plastic waste.

And he has followed that up with his latest creation Animals Save The World: Rain Forests Emergency, written with his grandfather, Michael Ashby.

This time Zac has turned his attention to loggers in Asia, Africa and the Amazon who continue to destroy rainforests, considered to be the “lungs of the planet”.

The audiobook version of Zak’s latest book is narrated by Michael Troughton, son of the second actor to play Doctor Who, Patrick Troughton.

Zac said: “My ambition is to save endangered animals and stop climate change. I’ve learnt a lot about animal conservation and climate change from books and my trips to Longleat Safari Park and Axe Valley Wildlife Park.“

Animals Save The World: Rain Forests Emergency is available in paperback, Kindle and audiobook.