Tipton St John writer unveils her fourth community book

Ann Knight Archant

East Devon writer, Ann Knight, launched her fourth and perhaps final book on Tipton St John at a special coffee morning at the weekend.

Following on from the success of her previous illustrated book, 'Tipton, Past and Present', which covered the development of farming and housing in the area and other topics, Ann Knight's latest read is titled 'A Guide and History of St John the Evangelist Church' which, incidentally, attached the name of 'St John' to 'Tipton'.

This distinguishes the East Devon village from the other Tipton in Staffordshire

In addition to the guided description of the church's interior, Ann has attempted to expand on the lives of previous vicars and gives some information about the people commemorated on the various plaques, memorials and windows in the church.

Copies can be bought from Tipton Village Stores, The Curious Otter Bookshop in Ottery St Mary and in the church.