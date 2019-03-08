Author launches her book on Tipton St John

Ann Knight with her book, Tipton Past and Present. Picture: Tony Pugh Tony Pugh

Ann Knight has written about the history of Tipton St John village, and will launch her book at the Community Hall

A local author is about to launch her book on the history of Tipton St John.

Ann Knight has spent several years researching and writing Tipton Past and Present – The Story of a Devon Village.

Her book, illustrated with many photos, covers the development of farming and housing in the area; the history of St John’s Church and the village school; the railway, problems with flooding and a study of leisure pursuits, some old and some still active.

It also includes the history of the house, now Sundial Nursing Home, which was originally built as the Vicarage and used as a private home and a branch of the Exeter Princess Elizabeth Orthopaedic Hospital for many years..

Ann is launching her book, and signing copies, at the Community Hall on Saturday, March 30, from 10.30-12.30pm. Proceeds from sales will be donated to The Tipton Times, the village bi-monthly magazine which this year celebrates fifty years of publication. Following the launch it will be available to buy from local book shops and other outlets.