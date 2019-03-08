Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Author launches her book on Tipton St John

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 March 2019

Ann Knight with her book, Tipton Past and Present. Picture: Tony Pugh

Ann Knight with her book, Tipton Past and Present. Picture: Tony Pugh

Tony Pugh

Ann Knight has written about the history of Tipton St John village, and will launch her book at the Community Hall

A local author is about to launch her book on the history of Tipton St John.

Ann Knight has spent several years researching and writing Tipton Past and Present – The Story of a Devon Village.

Her book, illustrated with many photos, covers the development of farming and housing in the area; the history of St John’s Church and the village school; the railway, problems with flooding and a study of leisure pursuits, some old and some still active.

It also includes the history of the house, now Sundial Nursing Home, which was originally built as the Vicarage and used as a private home and a branch of the Exeter Princess Elizabeth Orthopaedic Hospital for many years..

Ann is launching her book, and signing copies, at the Community Hall on Saturday, March 30, from 10.30-12.30pm. Proceeds from sales will be donated to The Tipton Times, the village bi-monthly magazine which this year celebrates fifty years of publication. Following the launch it will be available to buy from local book shops and other outlets.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Author launches her book on Tipton St John

Ann Knight with her book, Tipton Past and Present. Picture: Tony Pugh

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

‘We have so much to shout about’ - meet chamber’s new leading duo

David Cook and Sally Mynard are the new chairman and vice-chairman of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Clarissa Place

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Ladies' Day

Preserving the heritage - fascinating stories in Axminster

Axminster Heritage Centre.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists