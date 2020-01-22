Advanced search

Announcement regarding the obituaries in this week's Sidmouth Herald

PUBLISHED: 10:52 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 31 January 2020

The Herald has been made aware of an issue with the obituaries column in today's paper.

There was a problem with printing page 2 of this week's Sidmouth and Ottery Heralds and we are currently investigating the cause and any possible solution.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Here are some of the announcements which were due to be printed which involve funerals coming up this week:

CONNETT SANDRA. Passed away peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, at Sidmouth Nursing Home. A beautiful lady who will be very sadly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place in Exeter and Devon Crematorium (St. Peter's Chapel), on Thursday 6th February 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in aid of "Cancer Research UK", can be given by retiring collection, online at www.ajwakely.com or sent c/o Northcott Brothers Funeral Directors, 68 Temple Street, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 9BJ.

FUTTER PAMELA. Aged 88 years, died peacefully at Malden House Residential Home on Tuesday 14th January 2020. Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral Service at St Francis Church Sidmouth on Monday 3rd February at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society c/o Potburys Funeral Service or online www.potburys-funerals.co.uk.

LANE SUSAN. Died peacefully on Tuesday 14th January 2020, at The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, aged 64 years. Much loved daughter of Sylvia and the late Ron, sister of Robert. The funeral service will take place in Exeter and Devon Crematorium (St. Paul's Chapel), on Thursday 6th February 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in aid of "Parkinson's UK", can be given by retiring collection, online at www.ajwakely.com or sent c/o Northcott Brothers Funeral Directors, 68 Temple Street, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 9BJ.

To see all the announcement for this week, go to https://www.familynotices24.co.uk/esh

