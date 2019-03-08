Advanced search

Annual EDAA art exhibition opens in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:52 23 May 2019

Painting by Lizzie Horne. Picture; EDAA

Painting by Lizzie Horne. Picture; EDAA

EDAA

See what members of the East Devon Art Academy have been working on over the last 12 months

Painting by David Hughes. Picture: EDAAPainting by David Hughes. Picture: EDAA

The End of Year Exhibition at East Devon Art Academy, in Old Fore Street, Sidmouth, opens on Saturday, 25 May.

On this first day there will be a coffee morning starting at 10.30am, with the proceeds going to Hospiscare and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The exhibition consists of art by students of EDAA completed over the last year. There is a large range of work in oils, acrylics, watercolour and mixed media. Subject matter ranges from land and seascapes to floral work and animal portraits. Some work is for sale, along with prints and cards.

The exhibition is open every day until Sunday, June 2. Opening hours are 11am - 5pm Monday to Saturday, 12 - 4pm Sunday.

Painting by Ali Witchell. Picture: EDAAPainting by Ali Witchell. Picture: EDAA

The art school provides weekly classes for all abilities, workshops taught by well-known visting artists, and a summer school.

For details about the exhibition, or about the Academy, please contact 01395 516284 or visit its website. www.eastdevonart.co.uk

