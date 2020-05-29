Advanced search

Annual Ottery Town Council meeting to be held via Zoom

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 June 2020

A tranquil scene on the River Otter near Ottery St Mary Picture: Alex Walton Photography

The new mayor of Ottery will be voted in at the next annual town council meeting which will be held virtually via Zoom.

The meeting, which will be held on Monday, June 1, at 7pm, will also see the nomination of the deputy mayor and election of councillors with special responsibly for finance.

During the meeting, Ottery Town Council will also appoint the councillors who will be a part of the working groups and the representatives to outside bodies.

The meeting’s agenda also includes police matters, an update on Ottery Hospital and a request for the council to contribute towards the cost of a planter.

Councillors will also consider proposals to remove a fence near Coleridge Bridge, receive an update on Ottery Community Volunteers and look at a £10,000 shop improvement scheme. If a member of the public wishes to join the meeting, they should contact the CEO by emailing enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk or calling 01404 812252.

