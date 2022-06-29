Pixie Day returns to Ottery – Pictures

Gallery

The streets of Ottery St Mary were alive with the sights and sounds of Pixie’s again on Saturday (June 25).

The event, which made its return, saw children dressed up as pixies invade the town and ‘capture’ bellringers before taking them to Land of Canaan and then down to their ‘cave’ by the river.

Here come the Pixies! - Credit: Catriona Paton

Here come the Pixies! - Credit: Catriona Paton

Pixie Day in Ottery - Credit: Catriona Paton

Pixie Day in Ottery - Credit: Catriona Paton

Ottery invaded by the Pixies - Credit: Catriona Paton

The event centred on Land of Canaan where there was a fete featuring stalls, games, ferret racing, Tae-Kwon Do demonstrations, live music, a bar, refreshments and a pet show.

The fete at Land of Canaan - Credit: Catriona Paton

There was also the opportunity for people to meet and chat. The event raises funds for the scout and guide groups in Ottery.

As the evening drew in, the Pixies raced through the town from the URC hall, capturing the bellringers before a short break at Land of Canaan where there was a dancing display by Gittisham Folk Club with a chance for the pixies to take part.

Pixie Day 2022 - Credit: Catriona Paton

Dancing at Land of Canaan for Pixie Day - Credit: Catriona Paton

One of Ottery'spixies - Credit: Catriona Paton



