Christmas lunch brings lots of festivities to Ottery

Residents enjoyed three courses at the London Inn. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Hungry diners enjoyed a festive lunch care of a generous anonymous donor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents enjoyed three courses at the London Inn. Picture: Clarissa Place Residents enjoyed three courses at the London Inn. Picture: Clarissa Place

Some 30 guests were invited to the now annual festive lunch, when it took place on Wednesday at the London Inn.

The tradition was started by the late West Hill resident Betty Williams, who in 2014 attracted national attention when she treated 40 strangers to lunch.

Since her death, a donor, who does not wished to be named, has stepped forward to continue the tradition allowing residents to meet and get into the Christmas spirit.

Councillor Glyn Dobson, who organised the event with his wife Gay, said: “It’s a chance to get people together before Christmas. It is fantastic.”

Residents enjoyed three courses at the London Inn. Picture: Clarissa Place Residents enjoyed three courses at the London Inn. Picture: Clarissa Place

He thanked the pub’s landlords Vince Palmer and Janice Ponsford for hosting and Otter Garden Centre for donating sycamore plants to be given to guests at the end of the event.

The organisers and the anonymous donor were thanked by Paul Bartlett, Mayor of Ottery.