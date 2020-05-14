Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter :Emma Hunter

There has been another cliff fall at Sidmouth’s East Beach.

A woman out walking her dogs saw part of the cliff face collapse at about 9pm on Wednesday evening (May 13), and took these photos.

Emma Hunter said: “Having seen the impact of past falls on our eroding coastline, I have never actually seen one happen until this evening.

“You could literally taste the dust in the air.”

There has been an unprecedented number of rock falls at East Beach this year.

In April the old Alma Bridge, which was still being used as an emergency exit on and off the beach, was sealed off because of the risk.

A new bridge has been under construction 40 metres upstream and was due to be finished by the end of Spring 2020, but work has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.