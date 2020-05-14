Advanced search

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:06 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 14 May 2020

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

:Emma Hunter

There has been another cliff fall at Sidmouth’s East Beach.

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture: Emma HunterThe cliff fall at East Beach. Picture: Emma Hunter

A woman out walking her dogs saw part of the cliff face collapse at about 9pm on Wednesday evening (May 13), and took these photos.

Emma Hunter said: “Having seen the impact of past falls on our eroding coastline, I have never actually seen one happen until this evening.

“You could literally taste the dust in the air.”

There has been an unprecedented number of rock falls at East Beach this year.

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture: Emma HunterThe cliff fall at East Beach. Picture: Emma Hunter

In April the old Alma Bridge, which was still being used as an emergency exit on and off the beach, was sealed off because of the risk.

A new bridge has been under construction 40 metres upstream and was due to be finished by the end of Spring 2020, but work has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Picture By Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Picture By Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Holidaymakers and second homeowners told to stay away from Devon

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

Caring Amy goes running to fundraise for Ottery nursing home

Amy Buckland running part of her marathon Picture: Catherine Buckland

Sidmouth golfers return to action

Charles Brown (left) and Paul Blay taking the first tee time of the day as the Sidmouth Golf Club course reopens for business. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club juniors play their part in a most successful 26.2 Challenge

The Broughton family cycling on Woodbury Common during the 26Point2 Challenge. Picture: SRC
Drive 24