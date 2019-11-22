Advanced search

Sidmouth antiques centre turns one

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 November 2019

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Archant

An antiques centre which takes a modern approach to selling is celebrating its first year in business.

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on HighVincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Vincent Page, who owns Antiques on High, says it has gone far better than expected since opening his Fore Street premises on December 1 last year.

It is his second shop after taking over premises of the same name in Oxford in 2017.

Mr Page and his partner Lesley do not mind going the distance, driving between their home in Bournemouth and two shops.

The businessman says he has been amazed at the trade in the town, which has seen the Sidmouth shop take more money that the Oxford shop on 13 different days.

Following a successful first year, the owner says he has plans for a third outlet but says it would have to be in the right place.

Mr Page said: "The shop in Oxford has been going 22 years and Oxford has 155,000 people.

"Sidmouth is 15,000 and when you compare the size of the shops and size of the towns and on 13 separate days the Sidmouth shop has taken more money than Oxford and that's in our first year.

"We took over on November 1 and spent a month getting it decorated, and it's gone far better than we expected."

The owner prides himself on his centre's modern approach taking to social media daily on six different accounts and trying to dispel the myth the antiques trade is 'shady'.

He said: "We take credit and debit cards and not many other antique shops do.

"If you walk into a shop and you only take cash, it looks incredibly shady and the antiques trade has had a few shady characters - I'm trying to dispel that myth."

He said he hopes to continue to add more dealers to the centre after seeing the number increase at his shop in Oxford from 26 to 47.

To mark the business's first birthday, the owner will give the first five customers who spend more than £30 in the shop on December 1 a bottle of Moët.

The shop will be open from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Most Read

Curious Devon: Escot House tour

Curious Devon: Escot House. Pictures: Alex Walton

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

Elsa’s efforts to go great lengths for charity land her fundraiser of the year title

Elsa White receives her fundraiser of the year award from The Wave Project's charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard. Picture: Georgia White

Young, friendly cat needs a new home

Biddy, a young cat needing a home. Picture: B Blyth

Sidmouth antiques centre turns one

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Curious Devon: Escot House tour

Curious Devon: Escot House. Pictures: Alex Walton

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

Elsa’s efforts to go great lengths for charity land her fundraiser of the year title

Elsa White receives her fundraiser of the year award from The Wave Project's charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard. Picture: Georgia White

Young, friendly cat needs a new home

Biddy, a young cat needing a home. Picture: B Blyth

Sidmouth antiques centre turns one

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth antiques centre turns one

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

SOHC Saturday round-up - ladies 1st XI win again and it’s five wins out of eight across the senior teams

Ladies hockey.

Curious Devon: Escot House tour

Curious Devon: Escot House. Pictures: Alex Walton

New audiobook tells tale of the donkey sanctuary’s founder

An audio book on the work of The Donkey Sanctuary's founder Dr Elisabeth Svendsen has been released. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Elsa’s efforts to go great lengths for charity land her fundraiser of the year title

Elsa White receives her fundraiser of the year award from The Wave Project's charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard. Picture: Georgia White
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists