Advanced search

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:27 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 10 October 2019

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

Archant

TV cameras caused 'much excitement' at a Sidmouth auction house this week.

Potburys of Sidmouth auction rooms, in Temple Street, will feature in a future episode of BBC Antiques Road Trip after presenters from the show visited the town on Tuesday.

Auction manager Brinley Roberts said there was a buzz in the room from staff and regular customers as they welcomed programme's experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer to the business's fortnightly sale.

The experts brought along 10 items previously purchased in antique shops around the South West, including a rare set of 19th century egg weight scales,

The auction was conducted by auctioneer Philip Hurst and all 10 items were sold.

Mr Roberts said: "The presenters and crew thanked the Potbury's staff, saying how friendly everyone was. They had enjoyed their visit to Sidmouth and would hopefully be back soon."

The television crew filmed shots in the auction room's car park before heading down to the seafront to take more footage.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Volunteers needed to support scheme to resettle refugee family in Sidmouth

A meeting with be held in Sidmouth.

Parents tell story of how they found their children to encourage others to adopt

It is estimated that 40 per cent of children waiting for an adoptive family in Devon are in sibling groups: Picture: Families for Children

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

Number of children waiting for adoptive parents rises, prompting appeal

More people are needed to come forward to adopt children.

County council pledges to be carbon neutral by 2030

Carbon Neutral. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists