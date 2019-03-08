TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth Archant

TV cameras caused 'much excitement' at a Sidmouth auction house this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potburys of Sidmouth auction rooms, in Temple Street, will feature in a future episode of BBC Antiques Road Trip after presenters from the show visited the town on Tuesday.

Auction manager Brinley Roberts said there was a buzz in the room from staff and regular customers as they welcomed programme's experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer to the business's fortnightly sale.

The experts brought along 10 items previously purchased in antique shops around the South West, including a rare set of 19th century egg weight scales,

The auction was conducted by auctioneer Philip Hurst and all 10 items were sold.

Mr Roberts said: "The presenters and crew thanked the Potbury's staff, saying how friendly everyone was. They had enjoyed their visit to Sidmouth and would hopefully be back soon."

The television crew filmed shots in the auction room's car park before heading down to the seafront to take more footage.