“Delightful, delicious, de-lovely” - Anything Goes at Manor Pavilion, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 April 2019

Sidmouth Musical Theatre present their latest show, Anything Goes. Picture: Brian Rees

Sidmouth Musical Theatre present their latest show, Anything Goes. Picture: Brian Rees

Picture: Brian Rees

An updated, fresher version of the classic show, performed by Sidmouth Musical Theatre

“In olden days, a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking. But now, God knows, anything goes”

How many audience members will be quietly singing along to the well-known Cole Porter lyrics to the title song of Sidmouth Musical Theatre's latest production, after the curtain goes up on Saturday, April 20?

The show is an updated, fresher and funnier version of the original script with many additional Cole Porter songs, but the story remains the same – a tale of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London.

It is directed by Nigel Broome, with John Griswold as musical director and Vicky Evans in charge of choreography. To quote another song from the show, it should be “delightful, delicious, and de-lovely.

Anything Goes runs untiil Saturday April 27 (no Sunday performance) 7.45pm, Saturday Matinée is on April 27 at 2.30pm. Tickets £17 (under 16 £14 Matinée only) Theatre Box Office 01395 514 413.

