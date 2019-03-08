Anything Goes at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

Anything Goes. Picture: Brian Rees Picture: Brian Rees

Sidmouth Musical Theatre perform the popular musical by Cole Porter

It’s that time of year again for Sidmouth Musical Theatre’s Easter production at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

This year they are performing the popular award-winning and toe-tapping musical Anything Goes by Cole Porter, so don’t miss the boat!

Climb aboard the SS American and enjoy the madcap adventures of stowaway Billy Crocker as he follows the girl of his dreams from New York to London, aided and abetted by nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and “public enemy” Moonface Martin.

With a talented cast on stage, a band of experienced musicians, and well-known numbers including I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top, It’s De-Lovely, it all promises to make for a great show. Anything Goes runs from Saturday, April 20 – Saturday 27 (no Sunday performance) at 7.45pm, Saturday matinée April 27 2.30pm. Tickets £17 (under 16 £14 matinée only). Theatre Box Office 01395 514413 Monday - Saturday 10am – 2pm.

TRICIA BARCLAY