No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas's electricity pre-payment machines

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 January 2020

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

British Gas has apologised after users of its pre-payment electricity meters in Ottery St Mary were unable to top up the credit on their payment keys.

Until the end of December, customers used PayPoint outlets to buy credit for their electricity keys.

But British Gas has now switched to Payzone, part of the Post Office, and there has been a problem with the two Payzone machines in Ottery not accepting the keys.

One of the machines is in Pearson's News in Silver Street, and the other at the post office counter in McColl's in Yonder Street.

On Thursday, January 9, residents took to social media to complain about the problem, which they blamed on British Gas and Payzone failing to make adequate preparation for the changeover.

Some expressed concern that people who could not drive to the nearest working Payzone point would be left without electricity.

The pre-payment meters are used by many people on low incomes who find them the best way to manage their electricity costs, enabling them to make small payments as and when needed.

On Monday, January 13, the Payzone at McColl's was understood to be working, but the one at Pearson's News was still not accepting the keys.

A British Gas spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise to any customer that has experienced issues topping up at their new terminal and we are working with Payzone to fix any problems as an absolute priority.

"We'd ask any customer impacted to contact us so we can advise on where their next nearest terminal is or provide additional assistance."

