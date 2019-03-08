Man dies and six-year-old injured in A30 collision

Archant

Appeal for information following a three vehicle collision on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has died following a three vehicle collision on the A30.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to come forward following the incident on Thursday (May 30), where a 36-year-old man from the Basingstoke area died.

A police spokesman reported a non-injury collision had occurred between a grey Audi S3 and a lorry, before a white VW motor caravan collided with the rear of the lorry. Emergency services were called to the Honiton-bound carriageway near Parsons Bridge at 2.20pm. Local police teams, paramedics, and officers from the roads policing team, and serious collision investigation team attended.

The driver of the caravan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A six-year-old girl who was the passenger of the caravan sustained minor injuries and taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she was later discharged.

The driver of the Audi, a 56-year-old woman from Budleigh Salterton, and lorry driver, a 54-year-old man, were uninjured.

Devon and Cornwall police has urged any witnesses, or members of the public with dashcam footage, to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 605 30/05/19.