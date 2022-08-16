News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Urgent appeal for collectors as Sidmouth Airshow approaches



Philippa Davies

Published: 11:38 AM August 16, 2022
The Red Arrows flying over Sidmouth during the Airshow

The Red Arrows flying over Sidmouth during the Airshow - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

With Sidmouth Airshow just days away, the town council is making an urgent appeal for volunteers to collect donations during the event. 

The Airshow takes place on Friday, August 26, and will feature four aeronautical displays with the Red Arrows as the finale. 

Around 100 collectors are needed every year to take cash and contactless donations. So far, the number recruited this year falls far short of that. 

Collectors are needed from 4pm and will be allocated an area on the seafront, Salcombe Hill, Peak Hill or in Connaught Gardens – the most popular viewing locations. They are free to move around within their areas and enjoy the air displays from a prime position. 

The donations collected during the Airshow are vital to help Sidmouth Town Council cover the costs of staging the event. Anyone who can volunteer as a collector is asked to call the council on 01395 512 424 or email towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk  




