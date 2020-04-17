Did your parents or grandparents talk about VE Day 1945?

VE Day parade. Picture: Sidmouth Herald Archive Sidmouth Herald Archive

The 75th anniversary of VE Day, on Friday, May 8, will not be celebrated with street parties and concerts as originally planned, because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But many people will still be marking the date when World War Two ended in Europe from their own homes, and the national anniversary organisers are encouraging solo pipers and town criers to acknowledge the event ‘from a safe and suitable location’.

They hope the community celebrations can be rescheduled for the weekend of August 15 and 16.

With May 8 approaching, we would like to hear from anyone who has photos of VE Day 1945, or any information on how it was celebrated in East Devon.

Did your parents or grandparents talk about dancing in the street or enjoying the extended pub opening hours? Do they remember the radio broadcasts by the King and Winston Churchill?

Anyone who would like to contribute to the VE Day anniversary coverage in this title should email philippa.davies@archant.co.uk or call 07841 497193.