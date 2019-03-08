Appeal over lack of decision for Newton Poppleford homes site

After the district council deferred a decision about controversial plans for a Newton Poppleford site, the delay has been challenged with the planning inspector.

Land at King Alfred Way was originally earmarked for a GP practice - something the parish council still wants to see happen - but developer Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) applied instead to build two more homes as part of its wider 40-home development.

East Devon District Council has delayed a decision on that application and the developer has lodged an appeal.

The appeal will be determined on the basis of written representations.

A surgery was previously promised for the plot, within the wider development which was granted permission in 2013.

The new application, which was submitted by CDE after it could not find a tenant for the practice, has met with a backlash from residents and Newton Poppleford Parish Council.

In June the district council's development management committee deferred the decision for three months, to allow for talks between the applicant and the parish council.

At the meeting, the parish council showed an interest in renting the surgery.

In a letter to Newton Poppleford Parish Council, dated July 10, EDDC says an appeal has been made to the Secretary of State for the failure to make a decision about the plans within the statutory time period.

John Varley, Clinton Devon's estate director, had written to the parish council to say that the applicant would be lodging an appeal into non-determination of an application.

He said formal discussions over the surgery would be closed until a determination had been made by the planning inspector.

Mr Varley wrote: "This was never the outcome we were wanting and we believe can demonstrate that we have acted honourably and with good intention throughout the process to deliver the surgery, despite the best efforts of external parties and the DMC to frustrate the process."

Submissions can be made online through the Planning Inspectorate website, by emailing west2@planninginspectorate.gov.uk or writing to the Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

All comments for and against must be received by Friday, August 9 quoting appeal reference APP/U1105/W/19/3231349.