Appeal lodged to fight refusal of multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans

Landscape Framework Plan of the application Archant

An appeal challenging the decision to chuck out plans to build a multi-million pound Sidford Business Park has been lodged.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) refused the controversial application for 8,445sqm of employment floor space at the Two Bridges site last year.

The authority ruled that the development would be a ‘detriment to highway safety’ due to the increase of HGV traffic it would bring to the road.

The Herald has previously reported that more than 1,400 signatures were collected on a petition, which opposed the plans and was only carried out in Sidford and Sidbury.

An EDDC spokesman said: “An appeal against the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for Sidford Business Park (planning application ref: 18/1094/MOUT) has been lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.

“The application was refused in October 2018 due to concerns regarding increases in HGV traffic accessing the site due to the extent of storage and distribution (B8) uses proposed which were not envisaged by the East Devon Local Plan.

“We have not yet received the appeal documents detailing the applicants case and the appeal has not been validated by the Planning Inspectorate.

“The applicants have indicated that they would like the appeal to be considered by public inquiry but this will be decided by the inspectorate in discussion with both parties.

“The timeline for consideration of the appeal will not be known until it has been validated by the inspectorate and the process started. In the meantime we have no further information.”

A Say NO to Sidford Business Park Campaign spokesman said they were ‘disappointed’ by the news but were ‘determined to fight on’.

He said: “The news that the applicants have lodged an appeal, whilst not unexpected, is nonetheless a massive disappointment, particularly for local residents who have overwhelmingly made their views known about this unwanted and unnecessary business park.

“The Say NO Campaign is absolutely determined to support the district council and its rejection of the planning application at the appeal.

“But to do this we need to engage professional representatives to forcefully make our case against the business park development.

“This will take a significant sum of money that we must raise from our supporters. We will now be publicising how people can donate directly into our recently opened bank account, as well as continuing to accept cash donations.”

Email nosidfordbusinesspark@yahoo.com if you want to support the campaign financially or in any other way.

The developer Tim Ford has been approached for a comment through his agent Joseph Marchant.

