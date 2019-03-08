Sidmouth's 'iconic' beach boat needs urgent replacement
PUBLISHED: 12:20 01 May 2019
Alex Walton
An ‘iconic’ boat that has proven a photographic centre piece on Sidmouth beach is in urgent need of replacing.
The rowing boat was installed in 2013 and has acted as a barrier to protect Sidmouth in Bloom's beach garden, enduring years of rough weather, before being demolished in a recent stormy spell.
Sidmouth in Bloom says the boat has been removed for health and safety reasons but is appealing to find a new large dinghy or rowing boat quickly.
Lynette Talbot, chairman of the group, said: “The boat on the beach has been a great source of inspiration for budding photographers and its image has won awards for them.
“The beach garden is an important ecological site to help endangered plants to survive and the boat enhances the site.”
Email info@sidmouthinbloom.org or phone Lynette on 01395 578081 if you can help.
The group's next event is sunflower seed sowing at Sidmouth Library this Saturday (May 5).
The event is suitable for children aged four upwards and will start from 10.30am in the library's entrance.
Comments have been disabled on this article.