Application lodged for ‘Shepherd Huts’ holiday accommodation in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 August 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

Plans to build four ‘shepherd huts’ holiday properties in Stowford have been submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The proposal has been put forward by Mr Coletti – a local businessman who developed Kingsdown Business Park, in Salcombe Regis.

The planning application states there has been a significant increase in the demand for the supply of shepherd huts and the applicants – Sidmouth Shepherd Huts – wanted to further develop the building and manufacturing of shepherd huts on the land adjacent to their home.

The applicants said they wish to build four completed huts as a showcase to produce further income that will supplement and sustain the future of their business.

Whilst the business would be an all year-round concern, the shepherd huts will provide a unique insight to holidaying from a bygone age with modern facilities coupled with an affordable experience that will encourage the visitors back on a seasonal basis.

The final decision on the application will be made by EDDC.

