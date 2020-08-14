Application lodged for ‘Shepherd Huts’ holiday accommodation in Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 August 2020
Plans to build four ‘shepherd huts’ holiday properties in Stowford have been submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC).
The proposal has been put forward by Mr Coletti – a local businessman who developed Kingsdown Business Park, in Salcombe Regis.
The planning application states there has been a significant increase in the demand for the supply of shepherd huts and the applicants – Sidmouth Shepherd Huts – wanted to further develop the building and manufacturing of shepherd huts on the land adjacent to their home.
The applicants said they wish to build four completed huts as a showcase to produce further income that will supplement and sustain the future of their business.
Whilst the business would be an all year-round concern, the shepherd huts will provide a unique insight to holidaying from a bygone age with modern facilities coupled with an affordable experience that will encourage the visitors back on a seasonal basis.
The final decision on the application will be made by EDDC.
