Advanced search

New shopfront and living accommodation plans for former Ottery Costcutter store

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 May 2020

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Clive Emson Auctioneers

The former Costcutter supermarket building in Ottery town centre could be redeveloped into a new shop and house.

The store at 26 Mill Street closed in November 2017 and the building, which also includes a first-floor flat numbered 26A, has been vacant ever since.

The property was sold at auction in February this year and fetched £161,000 – well over the freehold guide price.

The new owner has now submitted two applications to East Devon District Council.

One proposes replacing the almost fully glazed shopfront with two smaller shop windows.

The heritage statement supporting the application states that this would ‘clearly be a significant improvement upon the existing shopfront’.

The other application sets out plans to turn the rear of the shop unit and the upstairs flat into a two-storey town house, with the kitchen and sitting room downstairs and a bedroom, bathroom and study on the first floor.

Both applications will be determined by the district council at a later date.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

New shopfront and living accommodation plans for former Ottery Costcutter store

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Nominations open for £1,000 charity donation

Ecclesiastical are offering charities the chance to win £1,000 as part of their Movement for Good Awards. Picture: Ecclesiastical

Running helps keep ‘positive mindset’ during lockdown, says Dom Bess

Dom Bess fielding for England on day four of the test match in Port Elizabeth. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24