New shopfront and living accommodation plans for former Ottery Costcutter store

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers Clive Emson Auctioneers

The former Costcutter supermarket building in Ottery town centre could be redeveloped into a new shop and house.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store at 26 Mill Street closed in November 2017 and the building, which also includes a first-floor flat numbered 26A, has been vacant ever since.

The property was sold at auction in February this year and fetched £161,000 – well over the freehold guide price.

The new owner has now submitted two applications to East Devon District Council.

One proposes replacing the almost fully glazed shopfront with two smaller shop windows.

The heritage statement supporting the application states that this would ‘clearly be a significant improvement upon the existing shopfront’.

The other application sets out plans to turn the rear of the shop unit and the upstairs flat into a two-storey town house, with the kitchen and sitting room downstairs and a bedroom, bathroom and study on the first floor.

Both applications will be determined by the district council at a later date.