Sunday deadline for Ottery shopfront grants applications

PUBLISHED: 15:59 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 12 June 2020

Ottery St Mary town centre Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Terry Ife

Traders in Ottery St Mary have until Sunday (June 14) to apply for grants to improve their shopfronts.

The town council wants to give shops and other businesses a boost as they reopen after lockdown.

The council will pay 50 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of £500 per applicant.

A total of £10,000 will be available.

A spokesman said: “We would welcome applications from any shop or business in the town that is looking to approve the appearance of its premises.

“The scheme covers small building work, repairs, maintenance and anything else that may enhance your building - new energy efficient lighting or fittings, hanging baskets, shop window display equipment or improving disabled access.

“Please let us know what you would like to do.”

Applicants should visit the Ottery St Mary Town Council website where there is a link to the application form.

Decisions on the successful applicants will be made on Monday, June 15.

