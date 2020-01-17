New dog care and grooming parlour set to open near Sidmouth

New dog grooming business approved. Picture: Getty Images (c) Stockbyte

A proposed new dog grooming parlour in Salcombe Regis has been approved by East Devon District Council.

The applicant wants to set up the grooming and day care service in a small unit at Kingsdown Business Park.

Only a small number of dogs will be cared for there, and they will be either kept indoors or supervised in small groups outside.

No dogs will be kept in the building overnight.

The application for a change of use, from an upholstery business to the dog care service, was approved through delegated powers, meaning there was no need for councillors to debate it.