A 96-year-old former Royal Navy pilot has been presented with a Christmas hamper in the Sidmouth care home where he is now a resident.

Peter Leverton is a member of the armed forces charity SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association), and two fellow members visited him at Abbeyfield Court on Monday, December 20 to deliver their festive gift.

Mr Leverton was born in 1925 and joined the Royal Navy in 1943. After training as a pilot and then officer training at Greenwich Naval College he was sent to the US to learn to fly Avengers. He later moved to Australia, joining 706 Squadron as part of the Pacific Fleet, and then 828 Squadron aboard HMS Implacable. His last posting was as Senior Observer in 771 Squadron, a Mosquito detachment testing advances in radar. He left the Navy in 1947.

He later trained for the ministry and was ordained as a priest in 1961. From 1964 he served in The Mission to Seamen for eight years, including six years in Australia. Peter moved to Sidmouth in 1991.

He joined SSAFA in 1992 and has been a member for nearly 30 years, serving on its committee until 2012. In 2004 he agreed to be the association’s chaplain, leading prayers at Trafalgar Night dinners, Remembrance Day and VJ parades, and Navy Days. Peter was also chaplain to the Merchant Navy Association, and led prayers for the British Legion. His days in the Mission to Seamen was the subject of talks on several informal nights in the Association.

The SSAFA have been running a Christmas hamper scheme for 13 years, the last two working in partnership with Age UK Devon. This year an anonymous donor provided £12,000 to fund the scheme, and this paid for 55 hampers for SSAFA Devon and 55 for Age UK.

The charity is currently very short of caseworkers to support active and veteran service personnel. Caseworkers come from many different backgrounds and do not need any previous experience of charity work or military service. Anyone interested in training for this role is asked to call 01392 254611.



