Around £16k up for grabs for Sidmouth organisations and groups

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 November 2019

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Archant

Around £16,000 is available to spend in and around Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Town Council has a stack of cash ready to be spent as part of its grants scheme.

Voluntary organisations and groups have until Monday, December 16, to apply for a portion of the funds.

Applications will be considered at a council meeting in January 2020.

To be successful, applications must demonstrate that it:

1. Promotes the well-being of the people and community.

2. Enhances and/or preserves the heritage of the town.

3. Contributes to the viability and vitality of the economy.

4. Improves the cohesiveness of the community.

5. Is inclusive of a wide spectrum of beneficiaries.

6. Contributes towards the community's cultural life.

7. Contributes to organisational and/or environmental sustainability.

Visit sidmouth.gov.uk to download an application form.

