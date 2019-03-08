Around £16k up for grabs for Sidmouth organisations and groups
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 November 2019
Archant
Around £16,000 is available to spend in and around Sidmouth.
Sidmouth Town Council has a stack of cash ready to be spent as part of its grants scheme.
Voluntary organisations and groups have until Monday, December 16, to apply for a portion of the funds.
Applications will be considered at a council meeting in January 2020.
To be successful, applications must demonstrate that it:
1. Promotes the well-being of the people and community.
2. Enhances and/or preserves the heritage of the town.
3. Contributes to the viability and vitality of the economy.
4. Improves the cohesiveness of the community.
5. Is inclusive of a wide spectrum of beneficiaries.
6. Contributes towards the community's cultural life.
7. Contributes to organisational and/or environmental sustainability.
Visit sidmouth.gov.uk to download an application form.
Comments have been disabled on this article.