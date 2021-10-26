News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Immigration suspect arrested after fire in empty Sidmouth shop

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:34 PM October 26, 2021   
Fire and police vehicles attend incident in Sidmouth

Fire service vehicle and police van outside the former Vape Shop in Sidmouth High Street on Sunday morning, October 24. - Credit: Mark Eburne

A man has been arrested in Sidmouth in connection with suspected immigration offences. 

He was discovered in the former Vape Shop in the High Street on Sunday morning, October 24, after the emergency services attended a small fire in the building. 

The shop is currently vacant, but there was an elderly person in the upstairs flat. 

Fire service van in Sidmouth

Fire service vehicle attending incident at former Vape Shop in Sidmouth - Credit: Mark Eburne

A police spokesperson said: “Police were alerted by a member of the public to the smell of smoke coming from a commercial premises in High Street, Sidmouth, at around 9.10am, on Sunday 24 October. 

“Officers called the fire service and evacuated the elderly occupant of the flat above. 

“The fire service made the scene safe and the owner of the property was contacted. 

“During the incident, a Vietnamese man found at the premises was detained over suspected immigration offences on behalf of the Immigration Enforcement Agency and has since been released on bail.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Thousands of washed up fish provide easy pickings for fishermen and gulls
  2. 2 Sidmouth's 'fantastic' new amphitheatre 'an asset to the town'
  3. 3 Vision Group awards recognise 'champions' who helped Sidmouth pull through lockdown
  1. 4 New £14m Sidmouth Beach Management Plan takes major step forward
  2. 5 Property of the Week: Fortfield Terrace, Sidmouth
  3. 6 Former Sidmouth student campaigns to save Afghan friends from Taliban regime
  4. 7 New plan to build East Devon back better after the pandemic
  5. 8 ‘Act now’ to get flood-prone school relocated, councillor urges Government 
  6. 9 Wednesday's Budget and how it might help those struggling in Devon this winter
  7. 10 How Devon are you? Take our quiz
East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View from above of countryside in Sidford, the site of the planned new business park

Concerns expressed over latest plans for Sidford Business Park

Philippa Davies

person
Small rectangular building on The Ham, Sidmouth

New ideas wanted for Sidmouth's old South West Water building

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth seafront businesses the Mocha restaurant, Toto's shop, ice cream parlour and fish and chip shop

New owner sought for prominent Sidmouth seafront businesses

Philippa Davies

person
Fill Full in Fore Street, Sidmouth

Dan's retail vision provides timely food for thought

Vince Page

Logo Icon