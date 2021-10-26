Immigration suspect arrested after fire in empty Sidmouth shop

Published: 4:34 PM October 26, 2021

Fire service vehicle and police van outside the former Vape Shop in Sidmouth High Street on Sunday morning, October 24. - Credit: Mark Eburne

A man has been arrested in Sidmouth in connection with suspected immigration offences.

He was discovered in the former Vape Shop in the High Street on Sunday morning, October 24, after the emergency services attended a small fire in the building.

The shop is currently vacant, but there was an elderly person in the upstairs flat.

Fire service vehicle attending incident at former Vape Shop in Sidmouth - Credit: Mark Eburne

A police spokesperson said: “Police were alerted by a member of the public to the smell of smoke coming from a commercial premises in High Street, Sidmouth, at around 9.10am, on Sunday 24 October.

“Officers called the fire service and evacuated the elderly occupant of the flat above.

“The fire service made the scene safe and the owner of the property was contacted.

“During the incident, a Vietnamese man found at the premises was detained over suspected immigration offences on behalf of the Immigration Enforcement Agency and has since been released on bail.”