Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site
PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 July 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to burgle Sidmouth recycling centre.
Police were called to the site at Bowd at around 6.15pm on Sunday, July 19, after a report that a man had got over the fence.
A 45-year-old man was arrested at the site on suspicion of attempted burglary.
He has been released on bail until Thursday, August 20 as investigations continue.
