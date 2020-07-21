Advanced search

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 July 2020

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to burgle Sidmouth recycling centre.

Police were called to the site at Bowd at around 6.15pm on Sunday, July 19, after a report that a man had got over the fence.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the site on suspicion of attempted burglary.

He has been released on bail until Thursday, August 20 as investigations continue.

