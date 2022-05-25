Arson attack destroys Ottery NHS worker's car

An arson attack in Ottery St Mary has destroyed a car belonging to an NHS worker.

Tracy Elliott, who lives in Ottery and is a ward housekeeper at the RD&E hospital in Exeter, had left her car in the Sainsbury’s car park overnight on Tuesday, May 25. She returned the following morning to find the vehicle completely burnt out.

Tracy's photos show the severe damage to the car - Credit: Contributed

The fire service and police have confirmed they are treating the incident as arson.

Tracy is asking anyone with information about it to contact the police. She is hoping CCTV footage from the car park might help identify the culprit.

She told the Herald: “I need this person to be caught. I’m a hospital worker of 29 years – I rely on my car.”

Police are investigating this as an arson attack - Credit: Contributed

A spokesperson from the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service said firefighters had been called to the car park at 2.54am on Wednesday morning.

He said: “A crew from Ottery St Mary were mobilised to a car that had been deliberately set on fire in a supermarket car park off of Hind Street, following a call from a local resident who could see the flames from their house.

“The vehicle was well alight on our arrival but soon under control with two firefighters in breathing apparatus using a hose reel jet to extinguish it, before making the car and scene safe.

“Duty of care was then left in the hands of the police for investigation purposes.”

A police spokesperson confirmed: “The fire service requested police assistance with reports of a car fire in Hind Street, Ottery St Mary, at around 3.10am, on Wednesday 25 May.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.”

The crime reference number is CR/044841/22.

Police have also confirmed that a car in the same car park had its back window smashed last night, and a women’s black Regatta jacket and a men’s red checked lumberjack style fleece-lined shirt/jacket were stolen. It happened between 9.50pm on Tuesday and 6.45am on Wednesday, crime reference CR/044896/22

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or telephoning 101, quoting the crime references.



