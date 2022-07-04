End of year exhibition by Art Academy

An exhibition of work by students of the Sidmouth-based East Devon Art Academy opens this weekend.

Painting by Dale Heron - Credit: Dale Heron

It features paintings in oils, acrylics, mixed media and watercolour, and will be at the Academy’s premises in Old Fore Street from Saturday, July 9 until Sunday 17, open from 11am until 5pm.

Painting by Chris Powell - Credit: Chris Powell

There is also a coffee morning at the premises on Saturday, July 9 in aid of the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Painting by Alan Harfield - Credit: Alan Harfield

The academy provides a wide range weekly classes for artists at all levels, from complete beginners to experienced painters with advanced skills.

Painting by Michelle Kennedy - Credit: Michelle Kennedy

It also hosts workshops, from one day to five days in length, in a wide range of media for artists of all abilities.These are taught by top nationally and internationally known artists.

For more information about the East Devon Art Academy’s courses and workshops, visit https://www.eastdevonart.co.uk/ or the East Devon Art Facebook page. Contact the Academy via email info@eastdevonart.co.uk or by calling 01395 516284.

Painting by David Hughes - Credit: David Hughes

Painting by Martin Dunkin - Credit: Martin Dunkin



