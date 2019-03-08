Art demonstration by Phil Creek at OVAS

Walking the Dog, by Phil Creek. Picture: Phil Creek Phil Creek

The well-known painter and arts academician will show how he captures a local scene in acrylics

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walking Together on Sidmouth Beach, by Phil Creek. Picture: Phil Creek Walking Together on Sidmouth Beach, by Phil Creek. Picture: Phil Creek

A well-known East Devon-based painter of outdoor landscapes and seascapes is the guest at the Otter Vale Art Society's meeting on Friday, June 7.

Phil Creek, who is also a South West Arts academician, will demonstrate his techniques as he paints a local scene in acrylics.

His career included a spell as director of The Beaford Arts Centre, lecturing on The Masters in Education Programme at Exeter University and being chair of SWGaTE. He now concentrates on his painting full-time, carrying out initial plein air studies and developing them further in his east Devon studio.

For the OVAS May Demo, artist Matt Culmer chose to rework a Sidmouth scene, capturing its dazzle and glare. His tip for creating painting with a real sense of freshness is "bring all your skill and experience and then paint like you've never ever painted before" - good, if seemingly paradoxical, advice.

Matt Culmer demonstrating his techniques. Picture: OVAS Matt Culmer demonstrating his techniques. Picture: OVAS

As always, the OVAS art demonstrations are open to non-members for an admission fee of £2. For further information visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com