Art demonstration by Phil Creek at OVAS

PUBLISHED: 17:12 18 May 2019

Walking the Dog, by Phil Creek. Picture: Phil Creek

Phil Creek

The well-known painter and arts academician will show how he captures a local scene in acrylics

Walking Together on Sidmouth Beach, by Phil Creek. Picture: Phil CreekWalking Together on Sidmouth Beach, by Phil Creek. Picture: Phil Creek

A well-known East Devon-based painter of outdoor landscapes and seascapes is the guest at the Otter Vale Art Society's meeting on Friday, June 7.

Phil Creek, who is also a South West Arts academician, will demonstrate his techniques as he paints a local scene in acrylics.

His career included a spell as director of The Beaford Arts Centre, lecturing on The Masters in Education Programme at Exeter University and being chair of SWGaTE. He now concentrates on his painting full-time, carrying out initial plein air studies and developing them further in his east Devon studio.

For the OVAS May Demo, artist Matt Culmer chose to rework a Sidmouth scene, capturing its dazzle and glare. His tip for creating painting with a real sense of freshness is "bring all your skill and experience and then paint like you've never ever painted before" - good, if seemingly paradoxical, advice.

Matt Culmer demonstrating his techniques. Picture: OVASMatt Culmer demonstrating his techniques. Picture: OVAS

As always, the OVAS art demonstrations are open to non-members for an admission fee of £2. For further information visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com

