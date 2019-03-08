Art demonstration by Phil Creek at OVAS
PUBLISHED: 17:12 18 May 2019
Phil Creek
The well-known painter and arts academician will show how he captures a local scene in acrylics
A well-known East Devon-based painter of outdoor landscapes and seascapes is the guest at the Otter Vale Art Society's meeting on Friday, June 7.
Phil Creek, who is also a South West Arts academician, will demonstrate his techniques as he paints a local scene in acrylics.
His career included a spell as director of The Beaford Arts Centre, lecturing on The Masters in Education Programme at Exeter University and being chair of SWGaTE. He now concentrates on his painting full-time, carrying out initial plein air studies and developing them further in his east Devon studio.
For the OVAS May Demo, artist Matt Culmer chose to rework a Sidmouth scene, capturing its dazzle and glare. His tip for creating painting with a real sense of freshness is "bring all your skill and experience and then paint like you've never ever painted before" - good, if seemingly paradoxical, advice.
As always, the OVAS art demonstrations are open to non-members for an admission fee of £2. For further information visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com
Comments have been disabled on this article.