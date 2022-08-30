Artworks and crafts on sale in 'pop-up' exhibition

One of Jacqueline Tovey's pieces of art - Credit: Contributed

An exhibition and sale of artwork and crafts by Jacqueline Tovey will be at the PopUp Shop in Sidmouth’s Libra Court from Monday, September 5 until Saturday 10.

The exhibits include fused glass creations, a shell ‘flower’ decorated wall mirror, night light holders, mosaic garden globes, painted barge-ware and much more.

A picture by Jacqueline Tovey - Credit: Contributed

All pottery items are made from clay slip in moulds, fired and glazed or painted by Jacqueline. They include sparrows, robins and kingfishers, a tortoise stamp dish with detachable shell, guaranteed non-drip teapots and a family of elephants.

There are also squirrel-proof bird feeders which Jacqueline said are ‘a must’.



“Our poor birds are dying during this hot, dry spell, unable to find sufficient food. You could save their lives.”

Artist Jacqueline Tovey - Credit: Contributed

For dinosaur fans there are mounted prints of original works that were created with local sand and grit, coloured with car spray paint and finished with oil paint.

The exhibition and sale will be open from 10am until 4pm.