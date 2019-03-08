Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:37 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 19 June 2019

Sidmouth Society of Artists presented Sidmouth College with a cheque to buy a potter's wheel. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Society of Artists presented Sidmouth College with a cheque to buy a potter's wheel. Picture: Terry Ife

Terry Ife

The display includes pots made by Sidmouth College students with a potter's wheel paid for by the Sidmouth Arts Society

A free exhibition of work by artists young and old takes place at Kennaway House on Thursday, June 20 and Friday 21.

The Arts Society of Sidmouth has been working with Sidmouth Junior School, Sidmouth College and the Rose Lawn Care Home in All Saints Road. It has paid for art materials for both schools and a potter's wheel for the college.

The Society's outreach co-ordinator, Deirdre Hounsom, said: "I have now seen the body of work that the students have produced and it's extensive and very colourful. Much of the work shows that the children are concerned with climate change and recycling. I saw today a large mural produced by the Juniors made from re- cycled materials and similarly there is a lot of art on these themes from Sidmouth College."

The exhibition also includes more than 30 pots made by the Sidmouth College students with their new potter's wheel, and paintings produced by a resident of the care home. It is open from 10.30am until 5.30pm on June 20, and 10.30-6.30pm on June 21.

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Bridge works to begin in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

INTERACTIVE MAP: Maggie’s mission to raise awareness of defibrillators

One of the difbrillators in Sidmouth. Ref shs 24 19TI 6540 Picture: Terry Ife

Village unveils transformation of iconic red phone box

Hard work went in to move and redecorate the iconic telephone box. Picture: Andy Webb

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Bridge works to begin in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

INTERACTIVE MAP: Maggie’s mission to raise awareness of defibrillators

One of the difbrillators in Sidmouth. Ref shs 24 19TI 6540 Picture: Terry Ife

Village unveils transformation of iconic red phone box

Hard work went in to move and redecorate the iconic telephone box. Picture: Andy Webb

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Skipper Paget stars as Sidbury win at Filleigh

Sidbury who sit top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League H Division East table after five straight wins in the 2019 campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Otters sunk by wonder Kidd!

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Ottery St Mary men’s O60s League teams suffer mixed bag of results

Ottery St Mary and the ladies of Rhiwbina ladies, a Cardiff-based touring side, before their game last week. Picture OSMBC

Rainbow Run this Saturday at Westpoint, Exeter

The Rainbow Run last year. Picture: Jennie Leslie

Final phase of street lighting plan in Devon begins

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists