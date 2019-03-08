Art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Sidmouth Society of Artists presented Sidmouth College with a cheque to buy a potter's wheel. Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

The display includes pots made by Sidmouth College students with a potter's wheel paid for by the Sidmouth Arts Society

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A free exhibition of work by artists young and old takes place at Kennaway House on Thursday, June 20 and Friday 21.

The Arts Society of Sidmouth has been working with Sidmouth Junior School, Sidmouth College and the Rose Lawn Care Home in All Saints Road. It has paid for art materials for both schools and a potter's wheel for the college.

The Society's outreach co-ordinator, Deirdre Hounsom, said: "I have now seen the body of work that the students have produced and it's extensive and very colourful. Much of the work shows that the children are concerned with climate change and recycling. I saw today a large mural produced by the Juniors made from re- cycled materials and similarly there is a lot of art on these themes from Sidmouth College."

The exhibition also includes more than 30 pots made by the Sidmouth College students with their new potter's wheel, and paintings produced by a resident of the care home. It is open from 10.30am until 5.30pm on June 20, and 10.30-6.30pm on June 21.