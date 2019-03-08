Advanced search

Art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth, aims to lift the spirits

PUBLISHED: 10:07 30 July 2019

Artist Octavia Madden with her painting Spring Rain II, which will be in the exhibition. Picture: Helen Madden

Artist Octavia Madden with her painting Spring Rain II, which will be in the exhibition. Picture: Helen Madden

Helen Madden

An art exhibition designed 'to create something happy in the world' opens at Kennaway House on Saturday, August 3.

Artist/Artisan will include paintings, kinetic sculpture, sound art, paper sculpture, wood and ceramics, tapestry and contemporary silverwork. Most of the work will be for sale.

Organiser Kate Kimber said: "I was thinking it would be great to just create something happy in the world. We are all so tired of all the politics and bad news, aren't we?

"I really like the old Arabian saying quoted in the film Cemetery Junction: 'Throw your heart out in front of you and run ahead to catch it', so I did that.

"The exhibition is a collection of artists I have invited along the way- some I have known for a long time, and some I have met recently through their work."

The 14 artists exhibiting will be Robert Jennison RWA, Jo Golesworthy, Michael Fairfax, Philip Dixon, Ann Bruford, Jennifer Habbal, Jim Goodsir, Darren Lewis, Vanessa Nancarrow, Louise Dixon, Matthew Davison, Judy Blackwell, Kate Kimber and Octavia Madden.

The exhibition will run until Friday, August 9, and entry is free.

