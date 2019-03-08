Advanced search

New Hard Edge Abstracts exhibition by Mike Fletcher at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2019

Mike Fletcher with some of his works of art. Picture: Mike Fletcher

Mike Fletcher with some of his works of art. Picture: Mike Fletcher

Mike Fletcher

An exhibition of abstract paintings and sculptural ceramics takes place at Kennaway House from Wednesday, August 14 until Wednesday, August 21.

Artist Mike Fletcher is inspired by 'shapes found in the human form, landscapes, and architecture, especially shadows and reflections'.

He specialised in ceramics for many years, but now concentrates on 'Hard Edge' abstract painting, which he first practised as an art student.

"My current work is based on geometric icons; angular shapes repeated; reversed and turned until a harmonious balance is found giving a 'sense of rightness'," he said.

"I love the process of working with acrylic paints and sprays; discovering dynamic reactions between mood evoking flat colour planes. I work on one metre-square canvases, which are ideal for interior design schemes."

The exhibition, New Hard Edge Abstracts, is open from 10am until 4pm and admission is free.

